High-Stakes Diplomacy: Putin and Kim's Potential China Meeting
Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un may meet in China during events marking the 80th anniversary of World War Two's end. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that talks about a potential meeting would occur upon Kim's arrival in China.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 02-09-2025 12:58 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 12:58 IST
- Country:
- Russia
A high-profile meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un may take place in China. The leaders are set to attend events commemorating the 80th anniversary of the end of World War Two, according to Russian state news agency TASS.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented on the possibility of such a meeting, stating discussions would only proceed once Kim Jong Un reached China late on Tuesday.
The anticipation surrounding the potential meeting underscores the strategic importance of Russo-North Korean relations, especially in the current global political climate.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Putin
- Kim Jong Un
- Russia
- North Korea
- China
- meeting
- World War Two
- anniversary
- diplomacy
- Kremlin
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India and China Work Towards Resolving Border Tensions
Russia Expands Gas Exports to China Amid European Market Losses
India is working on Critical Minerals Mission and is committed to meeting growing demand for rare minerals: PM Modi.
China Expands Visa-Free Travel for Russians
Navarro Criticizes 'Troublesome' India-Russia-China Alliance