High-Stakes Diplomacy: Putin and Kim's Potential China Meeting

A high-profile meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un may take place in China. The leaders are set to attend events commemorating the 80th anniversary of the end of World War Two, according to Russian state news agency TASS.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented on the possibility of such a meeting, stating discussions would only proceed once Kim Jong Un reached China late on Tuesday.

The anticipation surrounding the potential meeting underscores the strategic importance of Russo-North Korean relations, especially in the current global political climate.

