High-Stakes Diplomacy: Putin and Kim's Potential China Meeting

Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un may meet in China during events marking the 80th anniversary of World War Two's end. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that talks about a potential meeting would occur upon Kim's arrival in China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 02-09-2025 12:58 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 12:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A high-profile meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un may take place in China. The leaders are set to attend events commemorating the 80th anniversary of the end of World War Two, according to Russian state news agency TASS.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented on the possibility of such a meeting, stating discussions would only proceed once Kim Jong Un reached China late on Tuesday.

The anticipation surrounding the potential meeting underscores the strategic importance of Russo-North Korean relations, especially in the current global political climate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

