Revolutionizing Cotton Sales: Kapas Kisan App Empowers Farmers with Digital Tools

The Kapas Kisan app, launched by Union Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh, is a new digital tool developed to streamline cotton procurement from farmers under the Minimum Support Price scheme. It allows farmers self-registration, slot booking, and payment tracking, promoting transparency and efficiency in the process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2025 19:36 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 19:36 IST
In a significant move towards integrating digital solutions in agriculture, Union Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh introduced the Kapas Kisan app, designed by the Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) to serve farmers engaged in cotton production. The mobile application promises to simplify and expedite the procurement process under the Minimum Support Price (MSP) scheme.

The app enables farmers to register independently, select convenient procurement slots, and track payment progress, all aimed at fortifying transparency and expediting procedures. Singh emphasized the app's role in preventing distress sales and underscored its alignment with the Digital India initiative, aiming for streamlined and fair MSP operations.

Apart from offering real-time updates on quality assessments and payment processing, the app incorporates user-friendly features such as multi-language support, reducing manual documentation and crowding at procurement centers. This move marks a proactive step in safeguarding farmers and enhancing the cotton trade's efficiency.

