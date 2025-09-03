Judge Orders Google to Unlock Search Data Amid Monopoly Ruling

A federal judge has mandated a significant change in Google's search engine operations, aiming to dilute the power of what has been ruled an illegal monopoly. This move blocks Google's use of exclusive agreements but stops short of dismantling its existing structural framework.

The judgment by US District Judge Amit Mehta arrives amid rapid developments in artificial intelligence, notably in conversational engines like OpenAI's ChatGPT, and marks a major ruling in the longstanding antitrust case initially brought by the Trump administration.

Judge Mehta's decision refrains from prohibiting multi-billion dollar default search engine deals, protecting associated industries' revenues. While some view this as a significant legal win against monopolistic practices, others, including stakeholders like Apple, view the judgment as ultimately beneficial for Google.