China Flexes Military Muscle in Monumental Parade

Chinese President Xi Jinping led a grand military parade in Beijing to celebrate the 80th anniversary of World War Two's conclusion. This event showcased China's People's Liberation Army's growing military capabilities, featuring nuclear-capable missiles, advanced drone systems, and cutting-edge laser weapons, as China demonstrates its expanding global influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-09-2025 11:05 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 11:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a grand display of military prowess, Chinese President Xi Jinping presided over an imposing parade in central Beijing, commemorating the 80th anniversary of the end of World War Two. This spectacle highlighted the expanding capabilities of China's People's Liberation Army, featuring a range of sophisticated weaponry.

Among the arsenal showcased were nuclear-capable missiles, reflecting China's strategic emphasis on deterrence and sovereignty. The parade also introduced China's first public demonstration of its nuclear 'triad' - capabilities from land, sea, and air, including the Dongfeng and Jinglei series and the submarine-launched Julang-3.

Further showcasing technological advancements, the parade featured hypersonic missiles and advanced laser weapons, aimed at countering drone threats. Additionally, versatile drones capable of underwater and aerial operations emphasized China's growing military innovation and strategic reach.

