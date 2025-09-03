Ambrogio Beccaria Claims Victory in Thrilling Genoa Leg of Ocean Race Europe

Ambrogio Beccaria etched a memorable victory on his home turf on Wednesday, guiding his Italian-flagged Allagrande Mapei Racing team to triumph in Leg 4 of The Ocean Race Europe 2025. The Italian skipper and his all-French crew delivered an exhilarating finish with proficiency and grit.

The crew navigated the 600-nautical mile leg from Nice in two days, eight hours, and 41 minutes, overcoming a crucial power outage and the looming threat of Team Paprec Arkea. Beccaria's team exhibited resilience, recovering from an instrumentation failure that left them momentarily sailing blind.

Despite the setback, Beccaria's crew found a fresh breeze in the final miles to secure victory. The Ocean Race Europe, initiated in 2021, tests elite crews in offshore and inshore races. The final leg beckons, promising another challenging journey for the participating teams across European waters.

(With inputs from agencies.)