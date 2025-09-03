Silicon Surge: Odisha's Leap into Semiconductor Manufacturing

Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan is expected to visit Odisha later this year for the groundbreaking of a semiconductor plant by 3D Glass Solutions, as confirmed by a senior state official.

The SicSem silicon carbide company's groundbreaking is scheduled for next month, with chip production set to commence within two years, according to Odisha Electronics and IT Department's Vishal Kumar Dev.

The Odisha government is actively promoting its revised semiconductor policy, offering substantial incentives to attract talent and investment, totaling Rs 2,655 crore in electronics manufacturing ventures.

(With inputs from agencies.)