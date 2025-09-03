WhatsApp Patches Security Flaw Targeting Apple Devices

A major security vulnerability in WhatsApp has been fixed, safeguarding targeted Apple device users from sophisticated cyberattacks. The breach, which combined with iOS and iPadOS bugs, was used to extract sensitive information.

The platform, owned by Meta Platforms, revealed in a blog that less than 200 users were impacted by this threat. WhatsApp has urged all users to update the application to mitigate the risk.

The attack's origin remains unknown, but Apple has also issued patches addressing the identified flaws to protect its users. The malicious campaign reportedly lasted 90 days, according to Amnesty's Security Lab researcher.