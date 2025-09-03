Left Menu

WhatsApp Patches Security Flaw Targeting Apple Devices

WhatsApp has addressed a critical security vulnerability that affected specific users' Apple devices. Exploited by sophisticated attacks, the flaw combined with a bug in iOS and iPadOS allowed data theft. Less than 200 users were impacted. Both WhatsApp and Apple have released updates to remedy the issue.

Updated: 03-09-2025 20:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A major security vulnerability in WhatsApp has been fixed, safeguarding targeted Apple device users from sophisticated cyberattacks. The breach, which combined with iOS and iPadOS bugs, was used to extract sensitive information.

The platform, owned by Meta Platforms, revealed in a blog that less than 200 users were impacted by this threat. WhatsApp has urged all users to update the application to mitigate the risk.

The attack's origin remains unknown, but Apple has also issued patches addressing the identified flaws to protect its users. The malicious campaign reportedly lasted 90 days, according to Amnesty's Security Lab researcher.

