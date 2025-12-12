Left Menu

Supergirl: A New Dawn for DC Studios

James Gunn and Peter Safran of DC Studios have announced the upcoming movie 'Supergirl,' introducing Milly Alcock as Kara Zor-El. The film, based on 'Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow' by Tom King, explores the story of a powerful young woman navigating space. Scheduled for a 2026 release, it emphasizes the character's strength.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2025 14:32 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 14:32 IST
In a fresh take on the DC superhero universe, filmmakers James Gunn and Peter Safran are set to bring 'Supergirl' to the big screen. The film will spotlight actress Milly Alcock as the iconic Kara Zor-El, marking her significant entry into cinemas.

Directed by Craig Gillespie, the movie draws inspiration from the acclaimed comic 'Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.' According to Gunn, this adaptation is a much-needed exploration of the character's depth and power, a journey that goes beyond traditional boundaries.

Set for a June 2026 release, 'Supergirl' promises to captivate audiences with its narrative and star-studded cast, including Matthias Schoenaerts and Jason Momoa. As Alcock dons the emblematic suit, excitement brews among fans and filmmakers alike for this remarkable cinematic venture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

