JioStar Reiterates Commitment to ICC Amid Media Speculations
JioStar, a leading media firm, affirms its commitment to its USD 3-billion contractual agreement with the ICC. Recent reports suggested the company might back out ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, but JioStar clarifies their continued partnership and plans for seamless event coverage.
JioStar, a prominent media company, has unequivocally reaffirmed its commitment to fulfilling its contractual obligations with the International Cricket Council (ICC), valued at USD 3 billion, dismissing recent media speculations.
The company addressed rumors suggesting its withdrawal from the agreement as baseless, underscoring its readiness to deliver uninterrupted coverage for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026.
This statement follows JioStar's clarification amid reports of a potential break from the terms due to financial concerns, assuring fans and stakeholders that preparations are proceeding as planned.
