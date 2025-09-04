Left Menu

Google to Pay $425M in Privacy Breach Verdict

A federal jury has ruled that Google must pay $425 million for privacy breaches, where data was collected from users who had disabled tracking functions. The verdict comes from a case filed in San Francisco, highlighting Google’s data practices as violating user expectations over an eight-year stretch.

Updated: 04-09-2025 06:34 IST
Google is obliged to pay $425 million after a federal jury found the tech giant violated privacy agreements by collecting data from users who opted out of tracking. The jury identified Google as liable for privacy violations but found no malice involvement, opting out of punitive damages.

The class action initiated in July 2020, involved allegations that Google continued data collection through apps like Uber and Instagram, despite disabled settings. Google argued the data was nonpersonal and secured, claiming lack of association with user identities.

U.S. District Judge Richard Seeborg certified the suit for millions of users and devices, marking another chapter in Google's ongoing privacy legal challenges. Attorney David Boies commended the favorable verdict, with Google intending to appeal the ruling.

