Tracking Santa: NORAD's Jolly Tradition Since 1955
Each Christmas Eve, NORAD tracks Santa Claus's global journey, a tradition dating back to a 1955 misprint. The North American Aerospace Defense Command uses radar and satellite systems to monitor Santa's sleigh ride, updating children worldwide. This festive exercise is both a joyful ritual and a delightful testament to technology's reach.
Every Christmas Eve, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) engages in its long-standing tradition of tracking Santa Claus's journey around the world. This charming ritual, rooted in a 1955 newspaper misprint, captures the imagination of millions of children, as NORAD officers assure them of Santa's nocturnal activities.
NORAD employs advanced technology, such as its polar radar network and infrared-equipped satellites, to follow the iconic reindeer-driven sleigh. The command's role extends beyond amusement, providing a playful yet innovative showcase of its aerospace monitoring capabilities.
Even U.S. presidents, like Donald Trump, have taken part in this lighthearted ritual, engaging with young callers and ensuring Santa's safe journey as a matter of both tradition and 'national security.' Regardless of the year or political climate, this enchanting practice remains a beloved Christmas custom.
(With inputs from agencies.)
