Left Menu

Lloyds Banking Group's Performance Overhaul

Lloyds Banking Group plans to put approximately 3,000 lower-performing employees at risk of dismissal as part of an overhaul to enhance performance management. This move aligns with CEO Charlie Nunn's strategy to cut costs and diversify income sources, alongside ongoing digital banking transitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-09-2025 10:45 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 10:45 IST
Lloyds Banking Group's Performance Overhaul
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

British financial institution Lloyds Banking Group is reportedly set to put around 3,000 employees, considered in the bottom five percent of performance, at risk of dismissal. According to sources cited by the Financial Times, this strategy is part of a broader overhaul in managing employee performance.

The initiative aims to address underperformance among Lloyds' 63,000-strong workforce. Employees identified as the lowest performers will receive notices to bolster their performance or face potential job loss. Lloyds Banking Group has yet to issue a public statement confirming these moves.

The strategy discussion was held during a meeting of the bank's group executive committee. Concurrently, CEO Charlie Nunn pursues cost reduction and income diversification, following an earlier announcement to close 136 branches to support an emphasis on digital banking.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Madhya Pradesh CM Lauds GST Overhaul: A Boon for Citizens

Madhya Pradesh CM Lauds GST Overhaul: A Boon for Citizens

 India
2
Apacer Leads the Way with Fully Lead-free SSD and CoreEnergy Innovations

Apacer Leads the Way with Fully Lead-free SSD and CoreEnergy Innovations

 Taiwan
3
Inside India's Dressing Room: Dhoni's Rare Joy after 2013 Champions Trophy Win

Inside India's Dressing Room: Dhoni's Rare Joy after 2013 Champions Trophy W...

 India
4
DevX Sets Sights on $143-Crore IPO to Expand Office Spaces

DevX Sets Sights on $143-Crore IPO to Expand Office Spaces

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025