Controversial Remarks Lead to Proposal for IAS Officer's Dismissal

The Madhya Pradesh government has recommended the dismissal of IAS officer Santosh Verma, citing "undignified" remarks he made during an AJAKS convention. This proposal has been forwarded to the central government for action.

Verma, who has been removed from his role as deputy secretary of the Agriculture Department and reassigned without departmental duties, faces a pending charge sheet issued by the GDA. His controversial statements regarding reservations and the High Court have led to widespread outrage and protests from various communities.

Moreover, the state government's previous inquiry highlighted forged documents and Verma's unsatisfactory responses to show-cause notices. The Chief Minister has thus directed for strict measures while awaiting central government action.

(With inputs from agencies.)