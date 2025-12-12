Controversial Remarks Lead to Proposal for IAS Officer's Dismissal
The Madhya Pradesh government has proposed the dismissal of IAS officer Santosh Verma following his controversial remarks. Verma faced backlash after his comments during the AJAKS convention, prompting the government to send a proposal to the central authority. A charge sheet against him is also in progress.
- Country:
- India
The Madhya Pradesh government has recommended the dismissal of IAS officer Santosh Verma, citing "undignified" remarks he made during an AJAKS convention. This proposal has been forwarded to the central government for action.
Verma, who has been removed from his role as deputy secretary of the Agriculture Department and reassigned without departmental duties, faces a pending charge sheet issued by the GDA. His controversial statements regarding reservations and the High Court have led to widespread outrage and protests from various communities.
Moreover, the state government's previous inquiry highlighted forged documents and Verma's unsatisfactory responses to show-cause notices. The Chief Minister has thus directed for strict measures while awaiting central government action.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Madhya Pradesh Declared Naxal-Free: A Historic Milestone
Malkangiri Tensions: Government Criticized Amidst Calls for Action and Compensation
Madhya Pradesh Government Removes IAS Officer Over Alleged Fraud, Controversial Remarks
Pakistan's Social Media Showdown: Government vs. Platform X
Canadian MP Michael Ma Joins Government Caucus with PM Carney