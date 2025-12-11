Left Menu

Prosecutors Seek Dismissal of Charges Against Ex-Fox Executive

Federal prosecutors have filed a motion to dismiss charges against a former Fox executive and an Argentine sports marketing firm, previously convicted of attempting to bribe soccer officials for broadcasting contracts. The U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York stated it was in the 'interest of justice.'

Federal prosecutors have taken steps to drop charges against a former Fox executive and an Argentine sports marketing company. Both parties were previously found guilty of trying to bribe soccer officials for lucrative broadcasting contracts.

Joseph Nocella Jr., the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, addressed the case in a letter to the presiding judge. Nocella supported the motion to dismiss the charges, emphasizing that it would serve the 'interest of justice.'

The decision marks a significant development in a case involving major players in the sports and media industries, reflecting intricate dynamics within international sports marketing.

