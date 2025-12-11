Left Menu

Dismissal of Bribery Charges in Soccer Broadcasting Scandal

Federal prosecutors in New York are seeking to dismiss bribery charges against a former Fox executive and an Argentine sports marketing company. The charges stemmed from allegations of attempting to bribe soccer officials for broadcasting contracts. The move is said to be in the interest of justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 11-12-2025 02:39 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 02:39 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

Federal prosecutors in New York are working to drop bribery charges against a former Fox executive and an Argentine sports marketing company. These charges involved attempts to bribe soccer officials in exchange for lucrative broadcasting deals, as reported by the New York Times.

The decision to dismiss the case was communicated in a letter from U.S. Attorney Joseph Nocella Jr., who oversees the Eastern District of New York. He addressed the letter to the judge in charge, explaining that the dismissal aligns with the interest of justice.

This case highlights ongoing issues within the realm of sports marketing and broadcasting rights, scrutinizing the legal boundaries that firms and executives navigate.

