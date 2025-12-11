Left Menu

Dismissal of Charges in High-Profile Soccer Corruption Case

Federal prosecutors have moved to dismiss charges against Hernan Lopez, a former Fox executive, and an Argentine sports marketing company accused of bribery for broadcasting contracts. This decision follows a 2023 reinstatement of Lopez's conviction, part of a broader DOJ probe into soccer-related corruption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2025 03:14 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 03:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a surprising turn of events, federal prosecutors have requested the dismissal of charges against former Fox executive Hernan Lopez and an Argentine sports marketing company. Both were previously convicted of attempting to bribe soccer officials for favorable broadcasting contracts.

U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, Joseph Nocella Jr., made the request to dismiss the charges in a letter to the presiding judge, emphasizing that such a move aligns with the 'interest of justice.' Lopez was one of many caught in a broad 2015 Department of Justice inquiry into soccer corruption involving FIFA. The accusations centered on bribery activities aimed at securing broadcast rights for Copa Libertadores, a prestigious South American club competition.

This prosecutorial shift comes after an appeals court had reinstated Lopez's conviction, initially dismissed by a federal judge. The judge argued that the conviction could not be upheld under federal wire fraud laws pertaining to foreign commercial bribery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

