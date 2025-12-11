Dismissal of Charges in High-Profile Soccer Corruption Case

In a surprising turn of events, federal prosecutors have requested the dismissal of charges against former Fox executive Hernan Lopez and an Argentine sports marketing company. Both were previously convicted of attempting to bribe soccer officials for favorable broadcasting contracts.

U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, Joseph Nocella Jr., made the request to dismiss the charges in a letter to the presiding judge, emphasizing that such a move aligns with the 'interest of justice.' Lopez was one of many caught in a broad 2015 Department of Justice inquiry into soccer corruption involving FIFA. The accusations centered on bribery activities aimed at securing broadcast rights for Copa Libertadores, a prestigious South American club competition.

This prosecutorial shift comes after an appeals court had reinstated Lopez's conviction, initially dismissed by a federal judge. The judge argued that the conviction could not be upheld under federal wire fraud laws pertaining to foreign commercial bribery.

