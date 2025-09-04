World's Slimmest 5G Smartphone: TECNO POVA Slim Unveiled

TECNO Mobile India has introduced the POVA Slim 5G, known as the world's slimmest smartphone, underlining its mission with the 3B philosophy: Best Signal, Best AI, and Best Design. This smartphone aims to reach heroes in Tier 2, 3+ towns by offering advanced technology, premium designs, and strong local connectivity.

The POVA Slim 5G features a record-breaking slim form factor, a mood-light design, and an advanced AI experience supporting multiple Indian languages. As part of its usability design, the smartphone enhances productivity, fun, and safety with its AI-powered functionalities.

With best-in-class signal support, including 5G+ Carrier Aggregation and TÜV Rheinland certification, the device assures strong connectivity across India. The POVA Slim 5G is available in various colors, priced at Rs. 19,999, to be accessible from retail outlets nationwide.

