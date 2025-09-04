Hylenr Welcomes Jeff Tolnar to Spearhead LENR Innovations

Hylenr, a trailblazer in the clean energy sector, recently announced that Jeff Tolnar has joined its Board of Directors. This strategic move is set to bolster Hylenr's mission of commercializing Low Energy Nuclear Reactions (LENR) for sustainable global energy solutions.

Tolnar, admired for his deep-rooted expertise in renewable energy, has previously held pivotal roles at industry giants including Honeywell. His diverse experience in technology commercialization and strategy will be instrumental as Hylenr advances from research phases to market-ready product releases.

Co-Founders Ram Ramaseshan and Siddhartha Durairajan expressed confidence in Tolnar's capabilities to steer the company towards significant breakthroughs. They noted his uncanny knack for scaling technologies and building strategic alliances as critical in realizing Hylenr's goal of providing clean, efficient, and affordable energy worldwide.

