Hylenr Welcomes Jeff Tolnar to Spearhead LENR Innovations

Hylenr, a clean energy firm focused on Low Energy Nuclear Reactions (LENR), has appointed Jeff Tolnar to its Board of Directors. Tolnar, a renewable energy expert, brings invaluable experience from leading companies like Honeywell. His role will aid Hylenr’s growth and global deployment of transformative LENR technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 04-09-2025 14:45 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 14:45 IST
Hylenr, a trailblazer in the clean energy sector, recently announced that Jeff Tolnar has joined its Board of Directors. This strategic move is set to bolster Hylenr's mission of commercializing Low Energy Nuclear Reactions (LENR) for sustainable global energy solutions.

Tolnar, admired for his deep-rooted expertise in renewable energy, has previously held pivotal roles at industry giants including Honeywell. His diverse experience in technology commercialization and strategy will be instrumental as Hylenr advances from research phases to market-ready product releases.

Co-Founders Ram Ramaseshan and Siddhartha Durairajan expressed confidence in Tolnar's capabilities to steer the company towards significant breakthroughs. They noted his uncanny knack for scaling technologies and building strategic alliances as critical in realizing Hylenr's goal of providing clean, efficient, and affordable energy worldwide.

