Brewing Resilience: The Taybeh Journey

Located in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, Taybeh Brewing Co., the Middle East's oldest microbrewery, is forging its story against a backdrop of challenges. Under the stewardship of Madees Khoury, its general manager and the region's first female brewmaster, Taybeh's reach has expanded across 17 countries. Yet, the journey is not without obstacles.

Exporting from Taybeh village is fraught with logistical complexities, exacerbated by recent Israeli settler attacks. Khoury, reflecting from a recent visit to Glasgow, underscores the importance of beer as Palestinian soft power. The brewery's tale is as much about perseverance as it is about craft, bringing Palestinian culture to a global audience.

Despite operating in a male-dominated industry and under occupation, Khoury's commitment shines through. Taybeh's determination embodies a broader narrative of Palestinian resilience, spotlighting the tenacity needed to overcome barriers and the belief in a hopeful future, amplified by the expansive plans for their microbrewery.