Left Menu

Brewing Resilience: The Taybeh Journey

Madees Khoury, general manager of Taybeh Brewing Co., navigates the intricate world of brewing in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, turning challenges into opportunities. Since 2007, she has propelled their story internationally, highlighting Palestinian culture through beer, despite logistical hurdles and regional tensions. Taybeh's narrative intertwines with cultural pride and soft power.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-09-2025 15:47 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 15:47 IST
Brewing Resilience: The Taybeh Journey
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Located in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, Taybeh Brewing Co., the Middle East's oldest microbrewery, is forging its story against a backdrop of challenges. Under the stewardship of Madees Khoury, its general manager and the region's first female brewmaster, Taybeh's reach has expanded across 17 countries. Yet, the journey is not without obstacles.

Exporting from Taybeh village is fraught with logistical complexities, exacerbated by recent Israeli settler attacks. Khoury, reflecting from a recent visit to Glasgow, underscores the importance of beer as Palestinian soft power. The brewery's tale is as much about perseverance as it is about craft, bringing Palestinian culture to a global audience.

Despite operating in a male-dominated industry and under occupation, Khoury's commitment shines through. Taybeh's determination embodies a broader narrative of Palestinian resilience, spotlighting the tenacity needed to overcome barriers and the belief in a hopeful future, amplified by the expansive plans for their microbrewery.

TRENDING

1
Water Tribunals and Conservation: Key Initiatives Unveiled

Water Tribunals and Conservation: Key Initiatives Unveiled

 India
2
Leaders' Hot Mic Moment: Xi and Putin on Science's Role in Longevity

Leaders' Hot Mic Moment: Xi and Putin on Science's Role in Longevity

 China
3
Steep GST Hike: Watching IPL Matches to Become Pricier

Steep GST Hike: Watching IPL Matches to Become Pricier

 India
4
Former Minister Nadiem Makarim Named as Suspect in Major Corruption Case

Former Minister Nadiem Makarim Named as Suspect in Major Corruption Case

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025