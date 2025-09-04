Left Menu

American Eagle Outfitters Soars as Star-Studded Campaigns Impress Gen Z

American Eagle Outfitters' shares soared by 26% after a controversial jeans ad campaign featuring Sydney Sweeney gained attention. Partnering with NFL star Travis Kelce's brand Tru Kolors, they've expanded their reach among young shoppers. Despite backlash, customer counts increased significantly, signaling strong marketing momentum translating into sales.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-09-2025 17:07 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 17:07 IST
American Eagle Outfitters Soars as Star-Studded Campaigns Impress Gen Z
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters experienced a 26% surge in premarket trading this Thursday, as a result of increased consumer interest driven by an ad campaign starring actor Sydney Sweeney. Despite facing social media backlash for perceived racial undertones, the campaign has been highly successful, according to Chief Marketing Officer Craig Brommers, who highlighted "unprecedented new customer acquisition."

Further boosting its market presence, American Eagle has strategically partnered with NFL star Travis Kelce's clothing line Tru Kolors, drawing more young shoppers to the brand. The company announced a rise in customer numbers by over 700,000 since the launch of the campaigns, amassing 40 billion ad impressions.

Amid economic challenges, the retailer is focusing on celebrity-led campaigns to attract Gen Z consumers. Lale Akoner of eToro noted that the robust marketing momentum translated into strong sales, alleviating execution concerns. As holiday seasons approach, American Eagle plans to continue leveraging these campaigns, projecting stable annual sales.

TRENDING

1
Chaos at Victoria: Double-Decker Bus Crashes, 15 Hospitalized

Chaos at Victoria: Double-Decker Bus Crashes, 15 Hospitalized

 United Kingdom
2
There is erosion of confidence, credibility among people towards EVMs: Karnataka Law Minister H K Patil after cabinet meeting.

There is erosion of confidence, credibility among people towards EVMs: Karna...

 India
3
GRSE and Merlinhawk Aerospace Forge Alliance for Navy Modernization

GRSE and Merlinhawk Aerospace Forge Alliance for Navy Modernization

 India
4
Canada's Trade Deficit Narrowing Amidst Export Surge

Canada's Trade Deficit Narrowing Amidst Export Surge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025