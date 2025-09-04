Left Menu

Gilead Sciences to Offer Lenacapavir at Cost for Global HIV Prevention

Gilead Sciences Inc plans to introduce its HIV drug lenacapavir 'at cost' in high-burden countries, aiming to reach 2 million people in three years. The drug will be offered to the Global Fund and the U.S. government's PEPFAR program without profit, officials announced.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 04-09-2025 23:37 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 23:37 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant move, the U.S. State Department revealed on Thursday that Gilead Sciences Inc is set to offer its drug lenacapavir 'at cost' to countries grappling with high rates of HIV. This strategy targets reaching 2 million individuals over a three-year span as part of a global HIV prevention initiative.

Gilead Sciences' long-acting HIV prevention drug will be made available without profit to the Global Fund and the U.S. government's PEPFAR program. This announcement, made in a joint news briefing by government and company officials, underscores a commitment to enhancing access to vital medicines in regions most affected by HIV.

The initiative marks a noteworthy collaboration between pharmaceutical companies and global health organizations, potentially setting a precedent for future partnerships aimed at addressing worldwide health challenges.

