Left Menu

U.S. Stock Markets Rally as Investors Bet on Fed Rate Cut

U.S. stock markets saw notable gains as labor market data reinforced expectations of a Federal Reserve interest rate cut. Broadcom, Amazon, and Meta Platforms shares rose, while Salesforce shares fell. Investors await the U.S. monthly jobs report, with a 95% probability of a rate cut expected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-09-2025 00:12 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 00:12 IST
U.S. Stock Markets Rally as Investors Bet on Fed Rate Cut
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. stock markets climbed on Thursday, buoyed by labor market data that did little to deter investors from their belief in a forthcoming interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve. Notably, shares in chip giant Broadcom, an influential player in artificial intelligence, rose 1.2% ahead of their quarterly earnings report.

Further bolstering the market, shares of Amazon.com saw an increase of over 3%, and Meta Platforms rose by more than 1%. Recent data revealed a rise in unemployment benefit claims, along with slowed hiring by private employers in August, reinforcing signs of a softening labor market. Market players are eager for Friday's U.S. monthly jobs report.

"The labor market data we're expecting tomorrow isn't likely to change much," commented Mike Dickson of Horizon Investments. As the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq registered significant gains, Salesforce's forecast of lower-than-expected revenue limited some day gains. Overall, advancing stocks outnumbered decliners on both the NYSE and Nasdaq.

TRENDING

1
Thaksin Shinawatra's Unexpected Departure: Political Shifts and Legal Challenges in Thailand

Thaksin Shinawatra's Unexpected Departure: Political Shifts and Legal Challe...

 Thailand
2
Debate Ignites Over GST Reforms: Revolution or Public Betrayal?

Debate Ignites Over GST Reforms: Revolution or Public Betrayal?

 India
3
Senate Scrutiny on Kennedy: Vaccine Policies Under Fire

Senate Scrutiny on Kennedy: Vaccine Policies Under Fire

 Global
4
International Cyber Fraud Ring Busted in Noida

International Cyber Fraud Ring Busted in Noida

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI powers next wave of sustainable business innovation

Education 5.0: AI and personalized learning drive the future of learning

AI-driven sustainability: How technology is reshaping corporate energy strategies

AI powers precision medicine and bioinformatics: Progress and challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025