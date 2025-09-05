Left Menu

Former UN Climate Leader Ovais Sarmad Joins STEER World Advisory Board to Advance Sustainable Innovation

Bengaluru, 5 September 2025 STEER World, a global leader in materials transformation technologies, today announced the appointment of Mr. Ovais Sarmad, former UN climate leader and Deputy Executive Secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change UNFCCC, to its Advisory Board. He brings to STEER World a strong commitment to sustainable development and deep insight into building impactful, values-driven institutions.

Bengaluru, 5 September 2025: STEER World, a global leader in materials transformation technologies, today announced the appointment of Mr. Ovais Sarmad, former UN climate leader and Deputy Executive Secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), to its Advisory Board. His addition strengthens STEER World's commitment to advancing sustainable innovation across industries. With over three decades of expertise spanning climate policy, migration, and global governance, Mr. Sarmad brings a unique and powerful perspective on institutional transformation and sustainable development. During his tenure at the UNFCCC, he played a central role in reinforcing the Paris Agreement's implementation and was deeply involved in marquee climate negotiations from COP23 through COP27, including the creation and operationalisation of the Loss and Damage Fund. Prior to that, at the International Organization for Migration (IOM), he held senior leadership roles, including Chief of Staff and Director of Resource Management, during a 27-year tenure that saw significant institutional reforms and global-scale policy development. A Chartered Management Accountant (UK) and a graduate of Osmania University, India, Mr. Sarmad currently serves as Vice-Chair of the GHG Protocol Steering Committee and advises on sustainability, climate action, and youth engagement. He brings to STEER World a strong commitment to sustainable development and deep insight into building impactful, values-driven institutions. Commenting on the appointment, Dr. Babu Padmanabhan, Managing Director & Chief Knowledge Officer, STEER World, said, "We are deeply honoured to welcome Mr. Sarmad to our Advisory Board. His rich experience in guiding global policy and governance, coupled with his strong values-driven approach, will help us strengthen our mission of innovating technologies that transform materials responsibly. At STEER World, we believe in developing solutions that advance not just industry, but also society and the environment and Mr. Sarmad's guidance will be instrumental in shaping this journey." Sharing his thoughts on joining STEER World, Mr. Ovais Sarmad said, "I am delighted to join the STEER World Advisory Board. STEER World's commitment to sustainable technologies in advanced materials, polymers, biofuels, pharmaceuticals, and food resonates strongly with my own belief in purposeful innovation. I look forward to contributing to STEER World's mission of creating scalable, impactful solutions that align industrial growth with environmental responsibility." About STEER World STEER World is a global leader in materials transformation, pioneering twin-screw extrusion and continuous manufacturing solutions across vital industries like plastics, pharmaceuticals, food, and biomaterials. Our work is driven by a deep commitment to enhancing the quality of life and rejuvenating the planet. By pushing the boundaries of engineering and sustainable innovation, we empower our customers worldwide to adopt responsible manufacturing practices, improve efficiency, and deliver products that are better for both people and the environment. Headquartered in Bengaluru, India, we are dedicated to building a better future through purposeful innovation that serves both industry and society.

