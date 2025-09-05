VLIV Hosts SheBuilds 2025 | Powered by HackCulture & GitHub

India's Brightest Women in Tech Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 5: VLIV, a purpose-built managed living platform, hosted SheBuilds 2025, a pan-India, women-only hackathon powered by HackCulture and supported by GitHub. Held at VLIV's flagship women's residence in Knowledge Park, Greater Noida, the 24-hour live-in event served as a dynamic platform for India's brightest female tech minds to engage with real-world AI challenges and co-create impactful solutions.

The event drew over 1,500 individual registrations and 530 all-women tech teams from across 23 states and 25+ cities. After a rigorous national screening process, 45 finalist teams were invited to VLIV to build, stay, and pitch alongside mentors, jury members, and ecosystem partners.

Why Knowledge Park, and Why VLIV? VLIV is located in Knowledge Park, Greater Noida, one of India's most concentrated student zones, with over 200,000+ students across a 5km+ radius. Hosting SheBuilds here placed the event at the heart of where India's next-generation talent lives and learns.

"At VLIV, we're committed to creating real opportunities for women, not just symbolic gestures," said Vivek Raj, Chief Operating Officer, VLIV. "SheBuilds 2025 was powered by purpose. It brought together young women from across the country to solve real-world challenges in a space where they could live, build, and thrive while feeling safe, supported, and heard." Key Highlights • Pan-India Reach: Entries from over 25 cities including Chennai, Mumbai, Gwalior, Dehradun, and Nagpur, with participation from 23 states including Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Delhi.

• High Engagement: 1,500+ women applied ranging from students to working professionals highlighting the strong demand for women-led innovation platforms.

• Elite Selection: 45 teams selected through a national multi-stage process travelled to Greater Noida and received hands-on mentorship during the 24-hour hackathon.

• Academic Excellence: Finalists represented top institutions including IIT Madras, IIIT Kota, IIIT Gwalior, IGDTUW, NSUT, and University of Delhi.

• Innovation-Focused: Cutting-edge projects centered on real-world AI and tech-driven problem statements.

• Ecosystem Collaboration: Hosted by VLIV in partnership with HackCulture and supported by GitHub, with contributions from communities including OmniDimension, Plaksha University, TestMySkills, GeekRoom, SheBuilds, and Women in Tech.

Meet the Winning Teams 1st Place – Pixie Chicks Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies (VIPS), Pritampura, New Delhi 2nd Place – CodeSync Bhagwan Parshuram Institute of Technology, Rohini, New Delhi 3rd Place – 404 Error: Boys Not Found Maharaja Agrasen Institute of Technology (MAIT), Rohini, New Delhi Each team presented innovative, purpose-driven solutions aligned with real-world AI and tech challenges making their mark as future leaders in India's digital journey. The winning teams exemplify the spirit of SheBuilds—bold, brilliant, and built to lead. Each brought forth a unique lens to technology and created prototypes that hold promise to drive real change.

Real Stories, Real Impact Dozens of participants described the experience as "safe," "empowering," and even a "core memory." Across LinkedIn, many shared reflections praising the community, mentorship, and the warmth of the VLIV environment. "This hackathon goes beyond open innovation—it's a rare chance to work on real-world AI challenges that can positively impact lives," shared one participant.

Organic Buzz & Reach VLIV's teaser video from SheBuilds 2025 garnered 45,000+ views within 24 hours on Instagram—becoming its most engaging content to date. The resulting wave of organic stories, participant posts, and tags reflected how deeply the experience resonated with India's next-gen innovators.

About VLIV VLIV is a new-age managed housing platform by Experion, built for how India lives today—from student living to co-living to senior living. VLIV creates thoughtfully designed, community-first residences that go beyond accommodation—enabling residents to grow, connect, and belong.

"We didn't just host a hackathon. We opened our doors to a generation that's building India's future—and showed what a living brand can really mean." About Experion Developers: Experion Developers is a luxury real estate company in India and a wholly owned subsidiary of Experion Holdings Pte. Ltd., Singapore. Backed by 100% FDI, Experion Developers is committed to delivering world-class residential, commercial, and mixed-use. Experion Developers is part of the AT Capital Group, a globally diversified business group headquartered in Singapore, with a strong focus on high-growth sectors such as Real Estate, Renewable Energy, Private & Structured Credit, and Public Markets across India, the GCC, Europe, and the United States.

In India, the group also operates Juniper Green Energy, a leading Independent Power Producer (IPP) delivering clean and sustainable energy solutions, and Experion Capital, an emerging NBFC specialising in real estate and infrastructure financing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)