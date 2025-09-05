State Department Modernizes Diplomat Selection Process
The U.S. Department of State is revising its foreign service exam by removing the situational judgment and personal narrative sections in favor of a logic and reasoning component. These changes aim to modernize and improve the merit-based selection process for American diplomats, beginning on October 18.
The U.S. Department of State announced significant updates to its foreign service exam on Friday, aimed at modernizing the selection process for diplomats. The revisions include the removal of the situational judgment section and the personal narrative essay requirement.
This move introduces a new logic and reasoning portion, marking a strategic shift to enhance merit-based selection for American diplomats. The department asserted these updates as part of its continued efforts to evolve the selection framework.
With the revised exam set to launch on October 18, it aligns with broader changes and a proposed overhaul at the agency, which anticipates substantial staff reductions.
