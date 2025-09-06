Trump's Trade Triumph: Tariff Exemptions for Aligned Partners

In a significant move towards reshaping international trade, U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order that offers tariff exemptions to nations securing trade agreements with the U.S. The exemptions aim to foster alliances by waiving tariffs on various industrial exports and pharmaceuticals.

The latest order outlines exemptions across more than 45 categories, allowing zero tariffs on imports from trading partners that agree to specific deals. This aligns with Trump's strategy of leveraging trade negotiations to balance the U.S. trade deficit and encourage reciprocal commitments.

Beginning at the start of the week, these exemptions target goods not produced domestically or in sufficient quantities, including certain metals and pharmaceutical commodities. This order roles out with approval from key U.S. agencies like the Commerce Department and is set to bolster cooperative trade engagements with countries like Japan and those in the European Union.

(With inputs from agencies.)