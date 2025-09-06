All Blacks Reign Supreme at Eden Park: A Gritty Victory Over South Africa

New Zealand's renowned rugby team maintained their remarkable unbeaten streak at Eden Park, clinching a 24-17 victory against South Africa on Saturday. The heavyweight clash witnessed the world's leading rugby sides battle fiercely, with the All Blacks emerging triumphant.

The All Blacks faced immense pressure following their unexpected loss in Argentina, but responded with a display of determination and precision. Emoni Narawa and Will Jordan's tries in the first half, complemented by Quinn Tupaea's effort in the second, secured New Zealand's dominance.

Despite a vigorous fightback from the Springboks, with tries from Malcolm Marx and Cobus Reinach, New Zealand held their ground. Ardie Savea's crucial turnover in his centennial test match ensured the All Blacks celebrated another victory at their Auckland fortress.

