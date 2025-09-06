All Blacks Reign Supreme at Eden Park: A Gritty Victory Over South Africa
New Zealand's rugby team secured a 24-17 victory over South Africa at Eden Park, extending their unbeaten record at the venue to 51 matches. Despite recent challenges, the All Blacks displayed resilience, with key tries from Emoni Narawa, Will Jordan, and Quinn Tupaea, sealing the win against a strong Springboks comeback.
New Zealand's renowned rugby team maintained their remarkable unbeaten streak at Eden Park, clinching a 24-17 victory against South Africa on Saturday. The heavyweight clash witnessed the world's leading rugby sides battle fiercely, with the All Blacks emerging triumphant.
The All Blacks faced immense pressure following their unexpected loss in Argentina, but responded with a display of determination and precision. Emoni Narawa and Will Jordan's tries in the first half, complemented by Quinn Tupaea's effort in the second, secured New Zealand's dominance.
Despite a vigorous fightback from the Springboks, with tries from Malcolm Marx and Cobus Reinach, New Zealand held their ground. Ardie Savea's crucial turnover in his centennial test match ensured the All Blacks celebrated another victory at their Auckland fortress.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
All Blacks Triumph at Eden Park to Extend Unbeaten Streak with Gutsy Performance
Rugby-Springboks relishing ‘biggest test’ in Eden Park showdown with New Zealand
Siya Kolisi Set to Bolster South Africa Against All Blacks at Eden Park
Wayne Smith's Nuggets of Wisdom Boost All Blacks Ahead of Springboks Clash
Auckland Clash: Springboks Ready to Rewrite History at Eden Park