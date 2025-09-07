Undersea Cable Cuts in Red Sea Disrupt Internet Access Across Asia Amid Tensions

Recent undersea cable cuts in the Red Sea have severely disrupted internet access across parts of Asia and the Middle East, including India and Pakistan, according to NetBlocks, an organization monitoring internet connectivity.

The disruption comes amid ongoing tensions involving Yemen's Houthi rebels, although they have denied responsibility for the cable damage, which occurred near Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, affecting the SMW4 and IMEWE systems.

Internet users in the United Arab Emirates reported slower speeds, while companies like Microsoft reported increased latency. The event underscores the precarious situation as the Houthi insurgency continues to impact regional stability amidst the broader Israel-Hamas conflict.