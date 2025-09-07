Left Menu

Undersea Cable Cuts in Red Sea Disrupt Internet Access Across Asia Amid Tensions

Internet access in parts of Asia and the Middle East was disrupted due to undersea cable cuts in the Red Sea. The incident heightened tensions with Yemen's Houthi rebels, although they've denied involvement. Subsea cable systems SMW4 and IMEWE near Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, were affected, degrading connections significantly.

Updated: 07-09-2025 11:00 IST
Recent undersea cable cuts in the Red Sea have severely disrupted internet access across parts of Asia and the Middle East, including India and Pakistan, according to NetBlocks, an organization monitoring internet connectivity.

The disruption comes amid ongoing tensions involving Yemen's Houthi rebels, although they have denied responsibility for the cable damage, which occurred near Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, affecting the SMW4 and IMEWE systems.

Internet users in the United Arab Emirates reported slower speeds, while companies like Microsoft reported increased latency. The event underscores the precarious situation as the Houthi insurgency continues to impact regional stability amidst the broader Israel-Hamas conflict.

