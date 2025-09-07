Dish TV Shifts the Orbit with VZY Smart TV Launch

Dish TV, aiming to redefine its market presence, expects non-DTH services to contribute 25% to its revenue in the next 18-24 months, CEO Manoj Dobhal announced. This strategic move aligns with their entry into the smart TV sector with the VZY series, which integrates both DTH and OTT content.

Following the release of their OTT platform Watcho in 2019 and the recent launch of the quick-commerce platform Shopzop, Dish TV is steadfast in diversifying its offerings beyond traditional DTH services. With the VZY smart TV range, Dish TV aspires to create a comprehensive entertainment hub catering to a wide range of consumer needs.

The company's approach emphasizes a unique model that provides customers with integrated TV solutions, addressing the competitive landscape by offering seamless access to both OTT and linear streaming. As Dish TV pilots its VZY range, the initial market response appears promising.

(With inputs from agencies.)