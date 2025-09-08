Left Menu

Revolutionizing Content Creation: OranAI's AI Marketing Solutions

OranAI, a next-gen AI marketing firm founded in 2024, announced a new multi-million-dollar angel financing round. This funding will enhance its AI Marketing Agent, PhotoG, empowering enterprises to automate insights and content at scale. OranAI also boasts the world's largest AI model library for global advertising.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 08-09-2025 15:06 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 15:06 IST
Revolutionizing Content Creation: OranAI's AI Marketing Solutions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

OranAI, an innovative AI marketing company, has secured a multi-million-dollar angel financing round aimed at expanding its AI capabilities. Founded in 2024, the company focuses on automating marketing insights and content generation, primarily through its flagship product, PhotoG.

In just six months, OranAI has achieved $1.4 million in revenue and partnered with more than 40 enterprise clients across industries like beauty and consumer electronics. A key asset is its proprietary AI model library, which facilitates the creation of diverse, compliant advertising content globally.

With substantial market traction, OranAI's solutions are becoming essential for global brands due to their cost-effectiveness and consistency. Investors highlight OranAI's transformative impact on the advertising industry, emphasizing the importance of combining technical excellence with practical applications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Punjab Rolls Out Major Relief Package for Flood-Hit Farmers

Punjab Rolls Out Major Relief Package for Flood-Hit Farmers

 India
2
Supreme Court Mandates Aadhaar as Identity Proof for Bihar Voter Inclusion

Supreme Court Mandates Aadhaar as Identity Proof for Bihar Voter Inclusion

 India
3
Indian Navy's Heroic Firefighting Effort in Visakhapatnam

Indian Navy's Heroic Firefighting Effort in Visakhapatnam

 India
4
Social Media Ban Sparks Deadly Protests in Nepal

Social Media Ban Sparks Deadly Protests in Nepal

 Nepal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025