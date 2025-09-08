Revolutionizing Content Creation: OranAI's AI Marketing Solutions

OranAI, an innovative AI marketing company, has secured a multi-million-dollar angel financing round aimed at expanding its AI capabilities. Founded in 2024, the company focuses on automating marketing insights and content generation, primarily through its flagship product, PhotoG.

In just six months, OranAI has achieved $1.4 million in revenue and partnered with more than 40 enterprise clients across industries like beauty and consumer electronics. A key asset is its proprietary AI model library, which facilitates the creation of diverse, compliant advertising content globally.

With substantial market traction, OranAI's solutions are becoming essential for global brands due to their cost-effectiveness and consistency. Investors highlight OranAI's transformative impact on the advertising industry, emphasizing the importance of combining technical excellence with practical applications.

(With inputs from agencies.)