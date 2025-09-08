Left Menu

From Political Scion to Investment Magnate: The Rise of 1789 Capital

1789 Capital, with ties to the Trump family, has achieved a $1 billion asset milestone following Donald Trump's White House return. The firm, embracing 'patriotic capitalism,' has expanded investments in defense contractors and tech companies, raising ethical concerns about potential conflicts involving Donald Trump Jr., now a partner.

From Political Scion to Investment Magnate: The Rise of 1789 Capital
1789 Capital, a venture fund with deep connections to the Trump family, has surged to a significant milestone, amassing $1 billion in assets since Donald Trump's return to the White House. Once a niche fund aligning investments with conservative values, the firm has grown into a substantial financial entity.

Following Trump's election and the inclusion of Donald Trump Jr. as a partner, 1789 Capital expanded its portfolio to include defense contractors and AI startups. Ethical experts raise concerns about potential conflicts of interest due to the firm's investments in industries that could benefit from federal contracts and policy changes under Trump's administration.

Despite the ethical scrutiny, 1789 Capital continues to thrive with its 'patriotic capitalism' investment strategy. Emphasizing a MAGA-aligned economy, the firm invests in various emerging businesses while addressing accusations of leveraging political power for personal financial gain.

