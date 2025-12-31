India's Economy Surges Amid Global Challenges: RBI Insights
The Indian economy is poised for high growth, fueled by strong domestic consumption and investment, despite global volatility. RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra emphasizes maintaining financial stability, fostering innovation, and ensuring a robust financial system to withstand external challenges and support sustainable development.
In the face of global economic instability, the Indian economy is set to achieve significant growth, largely driven by domestic consumption and investment, according to RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra.
In the RBI's latest Financial Stability Report, Malhotra underscores the importance of financial stability as an ongoing priority, alongside promoting innovation and growth, consumer protection, and regulatory efficiency.
He emphasizes the need for a financial system that is resilient and capable of absorbing shocks, highlighting India's robust financial health, which is bolstered by strong growth metrics, controlled inflation, sound balance sheets, and prudent policy reforms.
