India's Economic Leap: From Fourth to Projected Third Largest Economy

India has emerged as the world's fourth-largest economy, surpassing Japan, thanks to the Modi government's effective economic policies, according to former Union minister Anurag Thakur. This milestone is attributed to the unprecedented reforms implemented over the past 11 years.

India's current Gross Domestic Product (GDP) stands at USD 4.18 trillion, with projections indicating it will surpass Germany for the third spot by 2030, with a GDP of USD 7.3 trillion. Recent data shows a significant growth to 8.2% in GDP by the second quarter of FY26.

Despite facing global economic instability, India has continued its growth trajectory, driven by strong domestic demand. India's foreign exchange reserves have reached an all-time high of over USD 700 billion, more than double the reserves from 2014. However, political differences emerge as Thakur criticizes Rahul Gandhi for his portrayal of the Indian economy abroad.

