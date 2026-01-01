Left Menu

India's Economic Leap: From Fourth to Projected Third Largest Economy

The Modi government's economic policies have propelled India to the world's fourth-largest economy, surpassing Japan. With a GDP of USD 4.18 trillion, India is projected to overtake Germany by 2030. Despite global challenges, India's GDP growth remains strong, with foreign exchange reserves hitting record highs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hamirpur(Hp) | Updated: 01-01-2026 20:50 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 20:50 IST
India's Economic Leap: From Fourth to Projected Third Largest Economy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

India has emerged as the world's fourth-largest economy, surpassing Japan, thanks to the Modi government's effective economic policies, according to former Union minister Anurag Thakur. This milestone is attributed to the unprecedented reforms implemented over the past 11 years.

India's current Gross Domestic Product (GDP) stands at USD 4.18 trillion, with projections indicating it will surpass Germany for the third spot by 2030, with a GDP of USD 7.3 trillion. Recent data shows a significant growth to 8.2% in GDP by the second quarter of FY26.

Despite facing global economic instability, India has continued its growth trajectory, driven by strong domestic demand. India's foreign exchange reserves have reached an all-time high of over USD 700 billion, more than double the reserves from 2014. However, political differences emerge as Thakur criticizes Rahul Gandhi for his portrayal of the Indian economy abroad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Om Birla Unveils Landmark Projects to Transform Bundi into Tourism and Agro-Industrial Hub

Om Birla Unveils Landmark Projects to Transform Bundi into Tourism and Agro-...

 India
2
Delhi's Record-Breaking Air Quality Improvement in 2025

Delhi's Record-Breaking Air Quality Improvement in 2025

 India
3
Midnight Chase: Motorcyclist Injures Mumbai Cop at Checkpoint

Midnight Chase: Motorcyclist Injures Mumbai Cop at Checkpoint

 India
4
Ukraine and Turkey: Bridging Peace Talks

Ukraine and Turkey: Bridging Peace Talks

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026