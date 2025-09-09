Left Menu

High-Stakes Deals and Shifts in the Business World

Major business moves dominate headlines with Anglo American's potential $20 billion acquisition of Teck Resources and Aquarian Holdings' deal to acquire Brighthouse Financial. Meanwhile, Heathrow Terminal 4 reopens after a safety scare, and Mediobanca's CEO prepares to step down following Monte dei Paschi's takeover.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2025 07:33 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 07:33 IST
In a major development in the mining sector, Anglo American is on the verge of acquiring Canadian firm Teck Resources in a deal worth approximately $20 billion, marking one of the largest transactions in the industry.

Meanwhile, in the insurance sector, Aquarian Holdings is nearing the final stages of its fundraising efforts to finance a takeover of Brighthouse Financial. The investment deal involves Mubadala Capital and Qatar Investment Authority, targeting one of the last independent insurers in the U.S.

Additionally, Heathrow Airport's Terminal 4 has resumed operations after a temporary closure due to a safety alert, now proven to be unfounded. In the banking world, Mediobanca's CEO, Alberto Nagel, is set to resign soon after Monte dei Paschi di Siena secured control of the Milanese bank.

