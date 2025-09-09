Revolutionizing Reach: Introducing the UR8 Long Cobot

Universal Robots has unveiled its latest innovation, the UR8 Long, at the FABTECH show in Chicago. This addition boasts an impressive 1750 mm reach and a payload capacity of 8 kg, marking a significant advancement in the collaborative robotics sector.

Designed to optimize industrial operations, the UR8 Long features a robust yet compact silhouette, making it perfect for tasks that demand precision and flexibility in restricted spaces. It offers significant improvements in automated workflows, from intricate welding to precise bin picking.

UR8 Long is equipped with UR's pioneering software platforms, PolyScope 5 and PolyScope X, and introduces MotionPlus technology. These advancements enable seamless integration with various motion systems, promising enhanced accuracy and efficiency, especially for industries seeking automation solutions that expedite task handling and reduce physical strain.

