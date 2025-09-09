Left Menu

Revolutionizing Reach: Introducing the UR8 Long Cobot

Universal Robots introduces the UR8 Long, a new long-reach collaborative robot, at FABTECH in Chicago. With enhanced reach, stability, and precision, this cobot is ideal for complex industrial tasks. It integrates advanced motion technology, offering businesses safer, efficient, and ergonomic automation solutions, while improving productivity in space-constrained setups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chicago | Updated: 09-09-2025 11:53 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 11:53 IST
Universal Robots has unveiled its latest innovation, the UR8 Long, at the FABTECH show in Chicago. This addition boasts an impressive 1750 mm reach and a payload capacity of 8 kg, marking a significant advancement in the collaborative robotics sector.

Designed to optimize industrial operations, the UR8 Long features a robust yet compact silhouette, making it perfect for tasks that demand precision and flexibility in restricted spaces. It offers significant improvements in automated workflows, from intricate welding to precise bin picking.

UR8 Long is equipped with UR's pioneering software platforms, PolyScope 5 and PolyScope X, and introduces MotionPlus technology. These advancements enable seamless integration with various motion systems, promising enhanced accuracy and efficiency, especially for industries seeking automation solutions that expedite task handling and reduce physical strain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

