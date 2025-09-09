Revolutionizing Recycling: Guangdong Databeyond's Breakthrough Optical Sorter
Guangdong Databeyond Technology Co., Ltd. introduces the FASTSORT-BARRIER-FLUO optical sorter, integrating dual-phase fusion technology for 98% sorting accuracy of barrier bottles. This advancement addresses challenges in PET flakes washing lines caused by yellowing PET flakes, contributing to a more efficient recycling process globally.
- Country:
- China
Guangdong Databeyond Technology Co., Ltd. has unveiled the FASTSORT-BARRIER-FLUO optical sorter, a revolutionary advancement in recycling technology. By integrating dual-phase fusion technology, this system achieves over 98% accuracy in sorting barrier bottles, significantly improving the quality of PET flakes used in recycling processes.
Traditional optical sorters have struggled with detecting barrier bottles, often resulting in contamination due to yellowing PET flakes. The new system combines Databeyond's proprietary barrier spectrum and fluorescence sensors, enabling the detection of delabeled, fluorescent, and aged bottles, thus providing a robust solution for recycling facilities.
Now commercially available, the FASTSORT-BARRIER-FLUO is supported by service centers across China, Malaysia, Japan, and Italy, offering technical support worldwide. Databeyond's innovation paves the way for smarter, sustainable recycling solutions, reinforcing their standing as a leader in AI-based optical sorting technology.