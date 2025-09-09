Left Menu

Apple's iPhone 17 Amidst Trade Tariff Trials

Apple has launched the iPhone 17 series with new features amid US trade tariff tensions. Despite pressure to manufacture domestically, production remains overseas. Analysts predict potential price hikes influenced by tariffs. Amid these challenges, Apple's stock shows resilience, bolstered by a strategic partnership with Google's search engine.

Apple has launched its eagerly anticipated iPhone 17 lineup at its annual September event, unveiling updates to its digital watches and AirPods alongside new phones. The latest releases come in the backdrop of revived trade tensions following President Donald Trump's renewed emphasis on tariffs aimed at reshoring manufacturing to the US. This has intensified challenges for Apple CEO Tim Cook.

The iPhone 17 boasts a larger 6.3-inch display and a new A19 chip to enhance Apple's AI features. Yet, production remains in China and India, contrary to the Trump administration's persistent demands for US-based manufacturing. Industry analysts highlight that shifting production stateside could significantly inflate iPhone prices, possibly doubling or tripling costs.

In response to tariff pressures, Apple pledged a USD 600 billion investment in the US and presented a gift to Trump, managing to mitigate some tariff impacts. However, Apple may soon announce its first price increase in five years due to the enduring 25% tariff. Apple's shares have shown signs of recovery, boosted by a crucial court ruling ensuring USD 20 billion annual revenue from keeping Google's search engine default on iPhones.

