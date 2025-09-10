Record-Setting Markets: Federal Reserve Anticipates Rate Cut
U.S. markets hit record highs as anticipation of a Federal Reserve interest rate cut grows in light of new payroll data. UnitedHealth and JPMorgan saw gains, as did the S&P 500 and Nasdaq, despite some economic uncertainty and mixed performance across sectors.
In a significant market rally, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq reached unprecedented heights on Tuesday, fueled by expectations that the Federal Reserve is poised to lower interest rates. This move comes as a downward revision in payroll data highlighted a potential stalling in U.S. job growth.
Outperformance was noted in sectors like communication services and utilities, while UnitedHealth saw notable gains. Meanwhile, Apple shares dipped following investor disappointment with their new iPhone announcements, and chipmaker Broadcom also faced declines.
Amid these developments, the market showed a mixed response with anticipation building for new inflation data. The economic landscape remains intricate, with U.S. tariffs and their implications serving as a backdrop to these market activities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
