Left Menu

Barclays Boosts S&P 500 Target Amid AI Optimism and Economic Resilience

Barclays has raised its 2025 year-end target for the S&P 500, citing strong corporate earnings, the U.S. economic growth, and artificial intelligence optimism. Despite labor market risks, the brokerage expects rate cuts from the U.S. Federal Reserve to mitigate issues. Several sectors received updates including tech and healthcare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2025 14:25 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 14:25 IST
Barclays Boosts S&P 500 Target Amid AI Optimism and Economic Resilience
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Barclays raised its 2025 year-end target for the S&P 500 to 6,450 from 6,050 on Wednesday, driven by stronger-than-expected corporate earnings and optimism surrounding artificial intelligence. This is the second upward revision in three months by the British brokerage, now aligning with other global research firms like Citigroup and HSBC.

The S&P 500 has rallied by approximately 30% since hitting lows in April, rejuvenated by resilient earnings and investor enthusiasm towards the AI boom. However, the target remains slightly below the index's last closing of 6,512.61 points, indicating existing labor market risks with weakened job growth and a rising unemployment rate.

Barclays strategists highlighted solid corporate earnings and stabilizing global GDP growth, though cautioned on U.S. labor market concerns. Anticipated rate cuts and favorable seasonality are expected to support equities. Barclays raised its 2025 earnings-per-share estimate and announced sectorial upgrades, notably turning positive on the U.S. tech space.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ceasefire Hopes Diminished Amidst Controversial Israeli Airstrike in Qatar

Ceasefire Hopes Diminished Amidst Controversial Israeli Airstrike in Qatar

 Global
2
Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, Leh Apex Body start 35-day fast over demand for Ladakh's inclusion in Constitution's 6th schedule, statehood.

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, Leh Apex Body start 35-day fast over demand...

 India
3
Supreme Court Committee Saves 1,473 Trees in Delhi Cantonment

Supreme Court Committee Saves 1,473 Trees in Delhi Cantonment

 India
4
Crisis Management: Andhra Pradesh Responds to Nepal Unrest

Crisis Management: Andhra Pradesh Responds to Nepal Unrest

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025