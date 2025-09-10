Barclays Boosts S&P 500 Target Amid AI Optimism and Economic Resilience
Barclays has raised its 2025 year-end target for the S&P 500, citing strong corporate earnings, the U.S. economic growth, and artificial intelligence optimism. Despite labor market risks, the brokerage expects rate cuts from the U.S. Federal Reserve to mitigate issues. Several sectors received updates including tech and healthcare.
Barclays raised its 2025 year-end target for the S&P 500 to 6,450 from 6,050 on Wednesday, driven by stronger-than-expected corporate earnings and optimism surrounding artificial intelligence. This is the second upward revision in three months by the British brokerage, now aligning with other global research firms like Citigroup and HSBC.
The S&P 500 has rallied by approximately 30% since hitting lows in April, rejuvenated by resilient earnings and investor enthusiasm towards the AI boom. However, the target remains slightly below the index's last closing of 6,512.61 points, indicating existing labor market risks with weakened job growth and a rising unemployment rate.
Barclays strategists highlighted solid corporate earnings and stabilizing global GDP growth, though cautioned on U.S. labor market concerns. Anticipated rate cuts and favorable seasonality are expected to support equities. Barclays raised its 2025 earnings-per-share estimate and announced sectorial upgrades, notably turning positive on the U.S. tech space.
(With inputs from agencies.)
