Revolutionary Wastewater Treatment: IIT-Madras Startup's BEADS Innovation

An innovative wastewater treatment technology, BEADS, developed by IIT-Madras incubated startup JSP Enviro Pvt Ltd, has been successfully implemented in industries within Erode district.

Known as 'Bio-Electrochemical Anaerobic Digestor System (BEADS)', this pioneering technology offers significant cost savings, energy recovery, and carbon reduction. It addresses the pressing challenge for industries of managing wastewater while minimizing their carbon footprint.

Establishing its presence in 2019, JSP Enviro, founded by IIT Madras alumni, focuses on industrial wastewater treatment and recycling. Recent installations in Erode and Perundurai prove that sustainable wastewater management is viable and lucrative.

(With inputs from agencies.)