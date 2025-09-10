Left Menu

Revolutionary Wastewater Treatment: IIT-Madras Startup's BEADS Innovation

IIT-Madras incubated startup, JSP Enviro Pvt Ltd, has revolutionized wastewater treatment with its innovative BEADS technology. This system is not only cost-effective but also energy-efficient, helping industries manage wastewater and reduce carbon footprint. Successful installations in Erode demonstrate its commercial viability and environmental benefits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 10-09-2025 15:46 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 15:46 IST
Revolutionary Wastewater Treatment: IIT-Madras Startup's BEADS Innovation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
An innovative wastewater treatment technology, BEADS, developed by IIT-Madras incubated startup JSP Enviro Pvt Ltd, has been successfully implemented in industries within Erode district.

Known as 'Bio-Electrochemical Anaerobic Digestor System (BEADS)', this pioneering technology offers significant cost savings, energy recovery, and carbon reduction. It addresses the pressing challenge for industries of managing wastewater while minimizing their carbon footprint.

Establishing its presence in 2019, JSP Enviro, founded by IIT Madras alumni, focuses on industrial wastewater treatment and recycling. Recent installations in Erode and Perundurai prove that sustainable wastewater management is viable and lucrative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

