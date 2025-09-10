AI Revolution: Autonomous Camera Joins Surgeons in the OR
An AI-guided camera assisted during a laparoscopic surgery in Santiago, marking a significant advancement in surgical technology. This innovative tool allows for solo procedures by autonomously directing the camera to follow the surgeon’s tools, enhancing precision. The global surgical robot market is rapidly growing, pointing to a future where surgical automation becomes routine.
- Country:
- Chile
In a groundbreaking development at Clinica Las Condes, Santiago, an AI-guided camera played a crucial role during a laparoscopic surgery. Dr. Ricardo Funke successfully utilized the autonomous device to perform a gallbladder removal, marking a milestone in medical technology.
This cutting-edge camera seamlessly synced with magnetic surgical instruments and autonomously adjusted its angles and focus, freeing the surgeon from the need for a human assistant. Dr. Funke expressed his satisfaction, highlighting the exceptional precision the camera offered.
The advancement reflects a broader trend towards surgical automation, with the global surgical robot market poised to grow from $15.6 billion in 2024 to $64.4 billion by 2034. Such innovation paves the way for more surgeries to be executed with minimal human intervention, potentially revolutionizing the field.
