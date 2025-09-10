AI Revolution: Autonomous Camera Joins Surgeons in the OR

In a groundbreaking development at Clinica Las Condes, Santiago, an AI-guided camera played a crucial role during a laparoscopic surgery. Dr. Ricardo Funke successfully utilized the autonomous device to perform a gallbladder removal, marking a milestone in medical technology.

This cutting-edge camera seamlessly synced with magnetic surgical instruments and autonomously adjusted its angles and focus, freeing the surgeon from the need for a human assistant. Dr. Funke expressed his satisfaction, highlighting the exceptional precision the camera offered.

The advancement reflects a broader trend towards surgical automation, with the global surgical robot market poised to grow from $15.6 billion in 2024 to $64.4 billion by 2034. Such innovation paves the way for more surgeries to be executed with minimal human intervention, potentially revolutionizing the field.

