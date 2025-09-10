Left Menu

Oracle Surges Amid AI-Driven Cloud Boom

Oracle shares soared significantly due to rising demand for its cloud services by AI firms. The company, nearing a trillion-dollar valuation, reported multi-billion-dollar contracts and strategic partnerships with tech giants. Despite facing competition from industry leaders, Oracle continues to expand its influence in the AI infrastructure sector.

Updated: 10-09-2025 17:48 IST
Oracle's stock price surged by about 33% in premarket trading, driven by strong demand for its cloud services among AI firms. This highlights Oracle's increasing role in the AI industry's backbone infrastructure as companies seek vast computing resources to secure a competitive edge. The market's shift is evidenced by firms like OpenAI investing heavily in AI-driven solutions.

The company's market valuation is set to increase by $234 billion, potentially pushing it closer to the $1 trillion mark if premarket trends continue. Oracle's stock has already risen by 45% this year, surpassing the broader S&P 500 index and the so-called Magnificent Seven stocks. The influence of Oracle's performance has also been felt by Nvidia, Broadcom, and AMD, which supply semiconductors for data centers, with their shares seeing an uptick in premarket trading.

Despite its significant strides, Oracle operates within a competitive landscape where Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, and Google Cloud maintain a combined dominance with a 65% market share. However, Oracle's strategic partnerships, including deals to integrate its cloud infrastructure with Amazon, Alphabet, and Microsoft services, have resulted in a substantial revenue increase. Industry analysts also highlight Oracle's involvement in major AI infrastructure projects, further cementing its influence in this rapidly growing field.

