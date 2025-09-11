CUSAT's Game-Changing Patent: Harvesting Energy with Nanotechnology

The Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) has achieved a significant milestone by securing an Indian patent for a novel energy harvesting technology. The patent, awarded for a triboelectric nanogenerator (TENG) based on polydimethylsiloxane (PDMS) and graphene oxide, marks a breakthrough in sustainable energy solutions.

According to a statement from CUSAT, the patent application was supported by the Inter University Centre for IPR Studies' IPR Facilitation Cell. The innovative development results from research led by Dr. Honey John of the Inter University Centre for Nanomaterials and Devices, alongside a team of scholars including Dr. Divya Jose, Dr. Saji Joseph K J, Dr. Jelmy EJ, Dr. Vijoy K V, and Dr. Manoj N. This group has advanced a unique material composition that allows for efficient energy harvesting from ambient mechanical sources like vibrations and human motion.

This pioneering technology has far-reaching implications for the future of nanoelectronics. It promises significant benefits in powering devices such as self-powered sensors, wearable electronics, and smart textiles by converting wasted mechanical energy into usable power, making this innovation a key step forward in sustainable and energy-efficient electronic solutions.