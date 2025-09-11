Left Menu

Oracle's Ascent: Riding the AI Cloud Wave

Oracle's shares have surged due to gains in its AI cloud business, bringing the company closer to a trillion-dollar valuation. This rise is driven by major cloud deals and positions co-founder Larry Ellison as a contender for the world's richest individual title, challenging Elon Musk.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2025 15:21 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 15:21 IST
Oracle's Ascent: Riding the AI Cloud Wave
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Oracle's stock performance has caught the attention of the tech world, with shares rising on Thursday and contributing to an ongoing record streak. The company's close approach to a trillion-dollar market capitalization is primarily fueled by substantial growth in its AI cloud operations.

This growth reflects a significant uptick in cloud computing power demands, as companies invest heavily in leading the AI industry. Oracle's recent success includes a massive $300 billion deal with OpenAI, one of the largest in the sector, which has had a noticeable impact on AI-related stocks.

Larry Ellison, Oracle's co-founder, benefits directly from this surge, with his wealth soaring due to his substantial ownership stake. The impact extends to other tech companies such as Nvidia and Broadcom, and comparable cloud services are taking note of Oracle's premium stock value.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bastar's Transformation: Chhattisgarh Attracts Major Investments

Bastar's Transformation: Chhattisgarh Attracts Major Investments

 India
2
Spin Magic Dominates on Day One of Duleep Trophy Finale

Spin Magic Dominates on Day One of Duleep Trophy Finale

 Global
3
Nepal Protests: Relief in Kolkata as Communication Restores

Nepal Protests: Relief in Kolkata as Communication Restores

 India
4
EU's Strategic Sanctions: Deliberations Behind 19th Package

EU's Strategic Sanctions: Deliberations Behind 19th Package

 Belgium

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025