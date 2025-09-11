Left Menu

London Stocks Climb Amid Investor Optimism, Key Reports Pending

London stocks experienced an uplift on Thursday, spurred by industrial and energy sectors, while investors awaited crucial U.S. inflation data. The FTSE 100 rose by 0.4%, driven by strong performances in aerospace and defense companies. Meanwhile, house prices in the UK saw a notable decline.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2025 15:59 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 15:59 IST
London stocks saw an uplift on Thursday, spurred by gains in industrials and energy sectors. Investors keenly monitored corporate earnings while anticipating a key inflation report from the U.S. later in the day.

The FTSE 100 rose by 0.4% as of 0956 GMT, mirroring a similar rise in the domestically focussed mid-cap index. U.S. consumer inflation data was in focus, with expectations of a price rise in August, though this was not expected to deter an anticipated interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve.

Aerospace and defense companies boosted the market, with BAE Systems jumping 4%. Energy stocks, including Shell and BP, also contributed gains. However, personal goods stocks like Burberry saw a decline. House prices reflected widespread falls amid diminishing buyer demand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

