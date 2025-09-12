WADA Places Kenya's Anti-Doping Agency in Hot Water

Kenya's Anti-Doping Agency (ADAK) faces serious consequences after being declared non-compliant with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) code. The decision, announced Thursday, stems from an audit conducted last year that found ADAK lacking in critical areas.

According to WADA's Executive Committee, ADAK has 21 days to dispute these findings or face repercussions that include losing WADA privileges, funding, and the right to host international events. If unaddressed, these measures will take effect on October 2, 2025.

WADA Director General Olivier Niggli underscored the significance of compliance for a fair global anti-doping system and emphasized ongoing efforts to aid non-compliant organizations in meeting required standards.

