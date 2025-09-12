WADA Places Kenya's Anti-Doping Agency in Hot Water

Left Menu

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has declared Kenya's Anti-Doping Agency (ADAK) non-compliant with its code. This could lead to ADAK losing privileges like funding and event hosting, if issues aren't resolved by October 2025. WADA stresses the importance of global compliance among anti-doping organizations.

London | Updated: 12-09-2025 00:57 IST
Kenya's Anti-Doping Agency (ADAK) faces serious consequences after being declared non-compliant with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) code. The decision, announced Thursday, stems from an audit conducted last year that found ADAK lacking in critical areas.

According to WADA's Executive Committee, ADAK has 21 days to dispute these findings or face repercussions that include losing WADA privileges, funding, and the right to host international events. If unaddressed, these measures will take effect on October 2, 2025.

WADA Director General Olivier Niggli underscored the significance of compliance for a fair global anti-doping system and emphasized ongoing efforts to aid non-compliant organizations in meeting required standards.

