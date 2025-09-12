Left Menu

AI Revolution: Bharat Innovations' Global Branding Breakthrough

Bharat Innovations, India's first AI-driven marketing agency, manages significant ad spends and partners with numerous brands across countries. Founded by Abhimanyu Nirban with no external funding, the company has developed the RASA Framework for the jewellery industry, combining AI marketing and PR networks for global brand scaling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 12-09-2025 12:31 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 12:31 IST
Bharat Innovations, the most talked-about AI-driven marketing agency in India, continues to make waves with impressive figures and innovative strategies. Founded by Abhimanyu Nirban, the agency manages over ₹40 lakhs in monthly ad spends and collaborates with more than 70 e-commerce brands, including 42 jewellery brands across four countries.

Abhimanyu's journey began with a gifted laptop and a vision to revolutionize marketing through AI. His relentless dedication led to the creation of the RASA Framework. This breakthrough innovation, tailored for the jewellery industry, delivers a minimum of 6x ROAS, reshaping how jewellery brands can scale profitably.

Bharat Innovations stands out by blending AI marketing precision with an extensive PR network, offering access to over 1,000 media portals. This dual strength has propelled the company to the forefront of fast-scaling agencies in India, as it continues its global expansion to establish leadership in AI-powered marketing and PR.

