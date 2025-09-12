Left Menu

RRP Electronics Receives Green Light for Navi Mumbai Semiconductor Fab

RRP Electronics has received a letter of comfort from Maharashtra for securing 100 acres in Navi Mumbai to set up a semiconductor fab. With backing from Sachin Tendulkar, the facility will relocate from Texas to India, aligning with the country's Semiconductor Mission. Completion is expected by 2026.

RRP Electronics has taken a significant step forward in its plan to establish a Rs 12,000-crore semiconductor fabrication facility in Maharashtra by securing land in Navi Mumbai. The announcement came after the company received a letter of comfort from the state government, handed over by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at a recent event.

The new facility will relocate from Sherman, Texas, thanks to support from acclaimed cricketer Sachin Tendulkar. With a dedicated 100-acre plot, the advanced fab aims to produce 125,000 wafers per month, bolstering India's self-reliance in the semiconductor industry.

RRP Electronics plans to commence construction within six months, with the first project phase set to be operational by the second quarter of 2026. This development forms a crucial part of Maharashtra's strategy to become central to India's Semiconductor Mission roadmap.

