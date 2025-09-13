Left Menu

S&P 500 Surges Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation, Microsoft Leads Gains

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq reached record highs, driven by Microsoft's gains and anticipation of the Federal Reserve's upcoming interest rate cuts. Investors remain focused on potential rate reductions to address job market slowdowns. Meanwhile, Tesla stocks rose despite concerns about CEO Elon Musk’s political activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-09-2025 00:02 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 00:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq soared to record highs on Friday, driven by Microsoft's performance, as investors focused on the Federal Reserve's upcoming policy meeting. The central bank is expected to cut interest rates to counter job market slowdowns. The Dow dipped slightly, maintaining a mixed market sentiment.

Traders are keenly watching the Fed's meeting this week. A 25 basis point rate cut is anticipated due to weaknesses in hiring and easing inflation. According to Sam Stovall, CFRA Research's Chief Investment Strategist, investors are in a 'wait-and-see' mode due to limited data availability until Wednesday.

Microsoft rose 2.1%, avoiding a heavy EU antitrust penalty by adjusting Office product pricing. Tesla shares jumped nearly 7% as board chair Robyn Denholm dismissed concerns about CEO Elon Musk's political involvement affecting sales. The energy from tech and media sectors balanced declines in others, keeping market metrics on a growth trajectory.

