U.S. Stocks Tumble; Gold Shines Bright In Year-End Trading

U.S. stocks declined slightly in a pre-holiday, light-volume session, ending a turbulent year. Despite geopolitical tensions and financial challenges, markets achieved double-digit gains. Meanwhile, gold showed impressive annual growth, poised for its best year since 1979. Fed minutes indicated a potential rate cut, while global markets displayed mixed performances.

In a subdued close to a turbulent trading year, U.S. stocks edged lower on Tuesday during a light-volume pre-holiday session. Despite various challenges, including tariff wars and geopolitical strife, the markets are still set to record double-digit gains for the year.

Gold prices bounced back, poised to register their best annual gains since 1979, as investors showed renewed interest. The Federal Reserve minutes revealed deep divisions among policymakers, with discussions on future rate cuts to support the labor market amid ongoing inflationary pressures.

Global markets showed mixed results, with European shares hitting record highs amid thin trading. Meanwhile, the dollar held its gains, cryptocurrencies saw an uptick, and oil prices remained stable despite geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

